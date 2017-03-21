Bentley Clothing Defeats Bentley Motors In Legal Battle

What should have been a predictably favorite outcome took Bentley Motors by surprise, after they lost a legal challenge against a small Manchester-based clothing company.
Accused by the automaker of building upon their reputation, the small firm argued that Bentley does not have a strong reputation in clothing, making them weighing in their legal options and what their next approach should be, FinancialTimes reports.
"I do not accept that Bentley Motors have met the burden upon them to show that they have used their mark… during the relevant period", said hearing officer George Salthouse.
Founded back in 1962 by Gerard Bentley, in London, to produce golf clothes, the brand was bought by Bob and Christopher Lees in 1990, and 19 years later, they registered the Bentley Clothing name. The company currently employs less than 10 people in a few store concessions, and is getting ready to open an online shop.
Owned by the Volkswagen Group, Bentley Motors has been producing jewelry and other accessories for almost 100 years, and clothes since around 2000. However, even with their long expertise in the field, these products only account for a small percentage of the company's €2 billion ($2,15 billion) annual revenue.