Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e EV Concept Is Supremely Elegant In Motion

Made to preview the styling direction for the next generation Continental GT, the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept stands as a very important car for Bentley.
In fact, this particular one had just finished wowing the crowds at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, when it was caught on camera slowly driving out of the hall it was in and towards the loading area.
The footage comes courtesy of the Sellerie Cimes YouTube channel and believe it or not, it's our first time seeing the car in motion - that is, if you don't count the fact that you could drive it in Forza Horizon 3 as part of an expansion pack.
Seeing it on the move, even at crawling speed, is a pretty spectacular sight. The car is low and wide and we know we can expect more of the same from the upcoming 2018 Continental GT.
Visual cues that help you identify this concept as an electric vehicle, include the mesh grille with a complex 3D geometry and smoked finish, as well as an illuminated "6e" logo. Furthermore, you've got wing mirrors acting as cameras, and a beautifully sculpted interior.
Speaking of which, inside you'll find a high-definition OLED screen from where you can operate everything from sat-nav, entertainment and climate controls. To top things off, the passenger gets his or her own control panel from where they can access social media, e-mail and entertainment features.