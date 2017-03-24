Bentley's Latest Gigapixel Image Hides The Flying Spur In Dubai

In mid-last year, Bentley used NASA technology to create an extraordinary gigapixel image of the Mulsanne.
Fast forward to March 2017 and the British marque has just released its latest image, this time featuring the Flying Spur W12S and the city of Dubai.
The image consists of an incredible 57.7 billion pixels and is so detailed that you can zoom into the badge of the Bentley or zoom out to the point where the entirety of Dubai's main city area comes into sight.
To construct the image, Bentley suspended a camera 264 meters up the Cayan Tower which took 1,825 individual photos. Those images were then stitched together in a process that took 48 hours. Remarkably, the full-size image is so large that it takes 18 hours to download.
As for the Bentley featured, the Flying Spur W12 S is the very first four-door Bentley to exceed 200 mph (320 km/h). Helping the vehicle achieve such remarkable speeds is a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 626 hp and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque from a low 2,000 rpm.
You can check the Gigapixel image here.