Better Miss Your Exit Than End Up Doing This, Mate

Even though the driver of this Holden Commodore managed not to make a bad situation worse, his ride still ended up touching the guardrail, no thanks to an abrupt change of direction.
Obviously, executing these types of maneuvers at night can be very dangerous, even more so at motorway speeds. Sure, missing your exit is never pleasant, but neither are the situations you'll get into by executing last ditch maneuvers.
This time, the driver got off easy, because once he lost control, he could have easy spun harder and hit the barrier with more speed had he not counter-steered twice, slowing down the slide considerably.
Could he have done more in order to make sure the car came away unscathed? Probably. Even after losing control initially.