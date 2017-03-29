BJ Baldwin Hits The Streets Of Cuba For Recoil 4

BJ Baldwin is back at his gallivanting ways and for the long-awaited Recoil 4, headed to Havana, Cuba.
As with the first three iterations in the Recoil series, this latest addition shows Baldwin performing some rather absurd stunts while driving his 850 hp trophy truck.
Throughout the action-packed clip, Baldwin rips through some of Havana's city streets, screaming through tiny streets and jumping down huge stairwells. He soon heads out of town and into some Cuban forests, smashing his way through overgrown shrubbery, through a secret tunnel and continuing down to the beach.
If you have a spare 9 minutes, the video is well worth a watch.