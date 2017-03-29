Bloodhound SSC Project Delayed Over Cash Flow Issues

The team behind the Bloodhound SSC have announced a delay in its attempt to set a new world land speed record due to cash issues.
In a statement, the company revealed that it had cash flow problems which means it will have to push back its record attempt from later this year to the second half of 2018.
“It's frustrating, I know; and the team are disappointed but we're resilient and we're going to make this happen. The money is coming in but it doesn't always match our planning and fit with the times when we need it,” Bloodhound director Richard Noble revealed to BBC News.
Initially, the plan for the Bloodhound SSC was for it to beat the current land speed record of 763 mph (1,227 km/h) in October this year before attempting to exceed the 1,000 mph (1,609 km/h) mark in 2018 at South Africa's Hakskeen Pan.
The new plans will see Bloodhound going slow-speed testing (around 200 mph) in late summer or autumn this year and going for the record next year.
“I'm reasonably happy now that we'll be able to make our budget this year, which is great - and that means we will be on the desert, running the car, probably in mid-summer 2018,” Noble said.