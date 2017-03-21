BMW Could Move Mini Production In The Wake Of Brexit

There’s a possibility that production of the iconic Mini could be moved from the United Kingdom to mainland Europe.
The German brand recently suggested that the upcoming all-electric Mini could be produced in Europe rather than the UK as a result of Brexit. While speaking to Bloomberg, BMW hinted that could be just the start.
“Our production network offers us flexibility [but] the U.K. remains an important location for us. Much will depend on how Brexit is ultimately negotiated,” BMW chief executive Harald Krueger said.
Although some Mini models are produced in the Netherlands, the vast majority are still built in the UK. However, after Brexit, BMW and many other automakers are concerned about potential trade barriers affecting the movement of vehicles between the UK and mainland Europe.
It is reported that all Mini production could shift to the company’s facility in Born, Netherlands or to Leipzig, Germany where the BMW 1-Series is made.