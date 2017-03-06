BMW Driver Proves Stereotypes Aren't Outdated

No thanks to some bad apples, BMW drivers don't have the best reputation among motorists.
One of the reasons is that some drive their cars like ass-hats, like this guy behind the wheel of an E60 5-Series.
As if his 'skills' weren’t enough to brag in front of his friends, he also had someone film him narrowly avoiding other drivers in traffic, while keeping his right foot down and one hand on the steering wheel most of the time.
Luckily, everything went smooth during the short video, but things could have changed in a fraction of a second.