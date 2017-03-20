BMW Executive Expresses Doubt About Tesla Model 3

BMW's head of sales and marketing has expressed his doubt about the upcoming Model 3.
While talking with Car&Driver at the Geneva Motor Show, Ian Robertson hinted that the Model 3 will be the biggest competitor to the BMW iNext EV but doesn't seem too concerned about it.
“The Model 3 will come, but I’m not sure of what volume it will come with, I’m not sure of the price point it will come with, and I’m not sure how good the car [will be].”
Although Robertson isn't yet sold on the Model 3, he did admit that he is very supportive of what Tesla and Elon Musk have done in shaking up the industry.
“In many ways, I’m very supportive of what Tesla has done . The world needs that sort of new competitor. That isn’t to say that we’re not going to be very competitive with them as well, of course—but Elon Musk has achieved a lot, and I admire what he has done.
“I think that [Musk] is moving from being a startup to being a full-blown company, and he’s beginning to understand some of the challenges that brings. Those are the sort of challenges we don’t have. We are able to productionize things and move quickly in that regard,” Roberston commented.
At this stage, not much is known about the BMW iNext other than the fact that it will be introduced in 2021. BMW says that it will be fully-electric and fully-autonomous and could give t he brand an edge over its competitors.