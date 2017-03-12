BMW F10 M5 Production To End This Month, Likely The Last To Offer A Manual

After more than five years in production, BMW will stop building the F10-generation M5 this month.
Initial production of the all-new 5-Series commenced in October last year, but the German marque has continued to churn out units of the F10 M5, BMW Blog reports.
Soon, it will make way for the F90 M5 and while the new car promises to be faster and more technologically advanced than its predecessor, the outgoing model will still be remembered fondly, predominantly due to its ferocious performance potential.
Power for the F10 M5 comes from a potent twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which in base specification delivers 552 hp. The Competition Package increased grunt to 567 hp while the limited-edition M5 30 Jahre Edition had 591 hp (600 PS), a figure expected to be beaten by the F90 M5.
Perhaps one of the reasons BMW has continued to produce the F10 M5 is that it will likely be the final iteration available with a 6-speed manual transmission following confirmation last year that the F90 model will only feature an automatic transmission.