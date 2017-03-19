2019 BMW i8 Spyder Tests In The Snow With New Design

It may have taken a lot longer than many had hoped but a BMW i8 Spyder is just around the corner and our spies recently filmed it undergoing winter testing.
The prototype in question had its soft top in place in the cold conditions and was fsirst potted just a couple of weeks ago.
Beyond the inclusion of a new roof design, the i8 Spyder will debut with the refreshed front fascia set to be later adopted by the facelifted i8 coupe. Additionally, the Spyder model has been installed with a new decklid but is expected to retain the same butterfly doors as its hardtop sibling which are mounted on the A-pillars.
It is typical for convertibles to be more expensive that the hardtop models they're based around and we expect nothing different for the i8 Spyder. With that being said, the added weight should be offset by a small power upgrade from the electric motors as well as a slightly larger and more efficient battery.
Look for the BMW i8 Spyder to debut next year alongside the facelifted i8 coupe.