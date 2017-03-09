BMW M Sport Limited Edition Helps All 6-Series' Stand Out

For most, a standard BMW 6-Series is enough. Nevertheless, the German marque has just introduced the new M Sport Limited Edition for the 6-Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe to offer customers something a bit more special.
Available for order from April 2017, the M Sport Limited Edition package is available exclusively in Sonic Speed Blau metallic and incorporates newly-designed 20-inch M alloy wheels in a bicolor design.
Inside, the M Sport Limited Edition is unmistakable from a standard 6-Series. Among some of the key changes are comfort seats with BMW Individual full leather trim with black and Fjord Blue accents. There's also custom floor mats, scuff plates with blue coloring and M Sport Limited Edition lettering.
Absolutely any version and body style of the BMW 6-Series can be optioned from the factory with the M Sport Limited Edition package but pricing details haven't been made public.