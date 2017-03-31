BMW M2 Prototype Comes This Close To Crashing On The 'Ring

A BMW factory driver pulled an epic save behind the wheel of an M2 prototype, which was heading sideways towards a fence on the [in]famous Nurburgring.
Captured on camera earlier this week, the high-performance compact coupe can be seen taking a corner at high speed, when the laws of physics kicked in.
However, the driver quickly reacted and managed an awesome last-second save, continuing his lap like nothing happened, right after.
As to what exactly BMW was testing here is a good question, but we could be looking at the facelifted version of the M2, which will not only bring a revised appearance, but also an even more potent CS (name unconfirmed) special model.
The latter is believed to ditch the 3.0-liter straight-six turbo engine for the S55 lump that powers the M3/M4, which should be detuned from 425 to around 400 horses.
Other updates are expected to revolve around the chassis electronics, steering, suspension, brakes, aerodynamics and wheels, with an expected introduction next year.