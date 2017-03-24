BMW M2 With M Performance Exhaust Squares Off Against Akrapovic

Prior to the launch of the BMW M2, many had their doubts that the model would be a true M car but now, it is safe to say that it is.
While it may not have the raw grunt of other M-badged models, it provides equal and sometimes greater driving thrills, perfectly in line with the company’s famous ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’ tagline.
However, can the M2 be improved by aftermarket tuners? Well, after watching this video, you’ll probably believe so.
The clip compares the optional M Performance exhaust for the M2 against the Akrapovic exhaust and downpipe available. Both sound amazing but it’s hard to do deny that the Akrapovic system sounds the best, at least in our opinion.
Which one do you prefer?