BMW M3 E46 Follows Strange New Japanese Tuning Trend

Japanese tuning fans have always had a different approach on how cars should look like, but even for them, this latest trend is beyond weird.
Featured here on a BMW M3 of the E46 generation, it starts with a bull bar, something we usually find on trucks and off-roaders, that's handcrafted into the front bumper that also gains, well, we're not quite sure what that part that's grafted on the bottom is.
And that's not the only modification that the coupe went through, as it also has massive tires protruding well beyond the fenders giving it a super wide stance, and a matte black paint job.
The look, which seems to be part of a new tuning style, isn’t a one-off, however, as other vehicles are starting to adopt it, such as a Nissan 350Z, which also adds some chains, for more visual drama.
Trying to come up with a name for this trend, which doesn't seem to be appreciated by all social media users, seems quite tricky, but what would you call it?