BMW M4 Convertible Slides Into Red Heels

Whereas the BMW M4 Coupe is serious about being a sports car more than capable of holding its own on a racetrack, the M4 Convertible is less about pure performance and more about thrilling, open-top driving.
Compared to the M4 Coupe, the droptop weighs around 250 kg (550 lbs) more, so it isn’t as fast or nearly as dynamic. However, depending on your tastes, it can look even better although we’re not entirely convinced by the following example.
The M4 in question resides in Germany and has been outfitted with a set of Vossen VPS-314T forged wheels. Although bright red wheels may work on some race cars, we’re not sure that they do much for the M4 Convertible.
Alongside the wheels, the suspension system has also been lowered, barely leaving an inch of ground clearance for the front spitter. It looks…strange, wouldn't you agree?