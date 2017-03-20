BMW Plugs Into NY Auto Show With Family Of Electrified Vehicles

BMW have announced their presence for the 2017 New York Auto Show with an extensive lineup.
Among the models that will be on display starting April 12 are the iPerformance cars that include the 330e, 530e, 740 xDrive, and X5 xDrive40e.
All of them combine a 2.0-liter turbo'd four-banger with an electric motor that produces a combined output of 248 horses and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque in the 3-Series and 5-Series, whereas the flagship sedan gets 322 horses and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and the SUV's powertrain boasts 309 HP.
Sharing the same space at the BMW stand will be the 540i xDrive, with its 3.0-liter inline-six that yields 335 HP and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, and needs 4.7 seconds to go from naught to 60 mph (96 km/h).
The more potent M550i xDrive, which runs on an 8-cylinder gasoline engine with 456 HP and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque will also be on display in the 'City that never sleeps'.
Last, but definitely not least, is the M760i xDrive, which integrates a 12-cylinder gasoline engine producing 601 HP and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Thanks to these numbers, it goes from rest to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a supercar-time of 3.6 seconds, before topping out at an electronically capped speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).