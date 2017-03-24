BMW Preps Biggest Ever Model Rollout After Losing Sales Crown

Now that Mercedes-Benz have stripped BMW of their luxury sales crown, the Bavarian automaker is announcing the biggest rollout of new and revamped models in its history. And all this, despite some BMW execs stating that the brand might have too many models and could cut some coupes and convertibles.
BMW says it plans to launch 40 new variants over the next two years, including the new X2 and the larger X7 flagship crossover, in direct retaliation to Mercedes edging ahead for the first time in over a decade.
"We are launching the biggest model offensive ever," stated BMW CEO Harald Krueger. "We have started a transformation unlike anything our company has seen before."
According to Autonews, BMW plans to invest at an even higher rate over the next two years, after already having spent 5.16 billion euros (5.5% of their revenue) on R&D last year alone. The automaker thus predicts that profit and revenue will rise "slightly" this year, and the automotive margin will remain between 8 and 10%.
Aside from the 40 new models, BMW will also boost its lineup of luxury vehicles, so that the flagship 7-Series sedan wouldn't have to do all the fighting by itself.
Their ultimate goal is to become "the strongest brand in this segment and significantly increase our sales volumes and revenues here by 2020," added Krueger.