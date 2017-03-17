BMW Says Its 2021 i Flagship Will Be Level 5 Autonomous

BMW has revealed that its upcoming, and as of yet, unnamed, all-electric flaship i model will have level 5 autonomous abilities when it launches in 2021.
Speaking to reporters in Berlin, BMW senior vice president for autonomous driving Elmar Frickenstein said that the vehicle will have the ability to change between level 3, 4 and 5 self-driving, reports Autonews.
“We are on the way to deliver a car in 2021 with Level 3, 4 and 5," he said.
Mid-last year, BMW announced that it would work alongside Intel and Mobileye to deliver its first fully-autonomous vehicle.
Creating a vehicle with level 3, 4 and 5 self-driving could prove a winner for the marque. Not only will it allow drivers the ability to take control if needed but it will be capable of driving itself with a driver inside without any human input.
In level 5, it will have the ability to drive without a human on board, meaning owners could theoretically rent their vehicles out for automated ride-sharing or ride-hailing services to supplement their income.
Note: BMW Vision Next 100 concept pictured