BMW Straps M Performance Parts To All-New 5-Series Touring

BMW is boosting the 5-Series Touring's dynamic appeal by means of their M Performance accessories, with the final product set to debut in Geneva.
the M Performance power kits will be providing an increase in power for versions such as the 540i xDrive Touring, which gains an extra 34 PS, producing a total of 360 PS and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque (an extra 50 Nm / 36.8 lb-ft there).
The extra muscle also optimizes the engine's response and pulling power, while the M Performance exhaust system is there to add visual flair as well as to ensure a more delightful soundtrack.
The exhaust system will be available for the 540i xDrive Touring, the 530i Touring, the 530d xDrive Touring and the 520d Touring, and depending on which you have, it will come with either round or trapezoidal tailpipes, in either chrome or carbon fiber.
Other mods, such as the M Performance sports brake system, are there to ensure high levels of thermal resilience under braking, which is where the inner vented and perforated brake discs come in with their 4-piston fixed calipers. Also, the red calipers are meant to serve as a visual reminder that the design is derived from motor racing.
In terms of aerodynamics, you've got attachment parts for the front bumper in carbon fiber and a dual-section diffuser insert for the rear apron. Visually, customers can opt for the M Performance carbon fiber exterior mirror caps, the black radiator grille, plus black bars for the brake air channels, side sill stickers and accent strips.
Inside you'll find the M Performance sports steering wheel, which comes with shift paddles for manual gear selection in vehicles with an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox. The wheel itself features an Alcantara rim with silver-gray cross-stitching and a red central marking at 12 o'clock.
As for the wheels, the 20" M Performance light alloys feature a dual-level double-spoke design and can be specified in either Orbit Gray or in a bi-color finish.