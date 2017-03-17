BMW Takes Us For A Scenic Ride Across Romania’s Frozen Mountains

BMW has chosen a unique way of showing off Romania's picturesque roads and landscape, while also promoting the X6 M50d xDrive.
The short film was made by Stanislav Cociorva and Ecaterina Cerney, who took the SUV on a journey that last over 2 weeks, covering a distance of 2,500 km (1,553 miles), while shooting in 10 different locations, including the famous Transfagarasan highway, experiencing extreme temperatures of -20° Celsius (-4° Fahrenheit) and below, not to mention tons of snow.
They did so in an X6 M50d xDrive that comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six tri-turbo diesel engine producing 381 PS (376 HP) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque.
"The greatest challenge we faced during our trip was the weather. Specifically mountain hairpin turns covered with snow and ice. The BMW X6 M50d is not only an epic presence in the film, but also got us to remote locations uncompromisingly, and helped realize our project on time. Regardless of the extreme winter conditions and rough state of the mountain roads, we managed to reach our final destination", Stanly Cociorva said.
You can watch the project that was named 'Frozen Romania' in the video below.