BMW Talks About Its Iconic Turbo Concept From The 70's

Built in the early 70's with an eye into the future, the BMW E25 Turbo concept stunned crowds with its futuristic shape and gull-wing doors.
It featured a mid-mounted turbocharged engine, borrowed from the 2002. Other innovations included the foam-filled front and rear sections for impact protection, side impact beams and even a radar system for monitoring braking distances.
In this video, you'll get to hear senior design VP, Adrian van Hooydonk give some insights into the concept and what it meant for BMW at that time.
In the end, only two examples were ever produced, however the Turbo concept's design legacy lived on in future models such as the M1, the 8-Series and even the Z1.
As for performance, the Turbo was claiming 280 PS (276 HP) and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time was rated at 6.6 seconds.