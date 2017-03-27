A BMW X5-Based Pickup Truck Actuallys Look Pretty Good

While a BMW pickup may seem sacrilegious, some officials over at the Bavarian company have said that they will look closely at the success of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class and potentially, even offer a pickup of their own.
Although such a model is a very long way from becoming a reality, that hasn’t stopped the crew from Indian Autos Blog rendering up a BMW X5-based pickup to tackle the X-Class.
At the front, headlights very similar to those from the X5 are featured while the car has also been fitted with black body cladding. Additionally, there are a set of roof racks, beefy off-road tires and a small trunk bed complete with a steel cage.
In creating the X-Class, Mercedes is making the most of its alliance with Nissan by basing the pickup around the Navara. BMW could potentially take a page out of the Mercedes handbook and use the highly-successful Toyota Hilux as the base for their pickup. After all, BMW and Toyota have a close partnership and are currently developing two sports cars together.
Is it likely to happen? Certainly not in this decade, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility after 2020.