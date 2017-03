A BMW X5-Based Pickup Truck Actuallys Look Pretty Good

PHOTO GALLERY

While a BMW pickup may seem sacrilegious, some officials over at the Bavarian company have said that they will look closely at the success of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class and potentially, even offer a pickup of their own.Although such a model is a very long way from becoming a reality, that hasn’t stopped the crew from Indian Autos Blog rendering up a BMW X5-based pickup to tackle the X-Class.At the front, headlights very similar to those from the X5 are featured while the car has also been fitted with black body cladding. Additionally, there are a set of roof racks, beefy off-road tires and a small trunk bed complete with a steel cage.In creating the X-Class , Mercedes is making the most of its alliance with Nissan by basing the pickup around the Navara. BMW could potentially take a page out of the Mercedes handbook and use the highly-successful Toyota Hilux as the base for their pickup. After all, BMW and Toyota have a close partnership and are currently developing two sports cars together.Is it likely to happen? Certainly not in this decade, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility after 2020.