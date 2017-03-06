Brabus 550 Adventure Takes The Mercedes G500 4x4² Even Further To The Extreme

Short, perhaps, of the G63 6x6, it's hard to imagine the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² getting much more hardcore. But Brabus is out to do exactly that with its new 550 Adventure.
Marking its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the truck you see here is an even more extreme take on the jacked-up version of the G-Wagen than the one Brabus displayed in Frankfurt half a year ago.
The difference with the Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² principally comes down to the enhanced engine. Instead of 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now kicks out 542 horsepower and 590 lb-ft.
The expert Merc tuner says that's enough to rocket the big beast to 62 in just 6.7 seconds and push that barn door up to 130 miles per hour – no small feat considering the G500 4x4² weighs a good three tons.
Taking the holistic approach to tuning as it typically does, Brabus also fitted underbody protection, a winch, hood scoop, extra lighting, an electronically adjustable suspension, and more.
It's just one of the many vehicles Brabus has prepared for the show, a lineup that also includes everything from the Smart Fortwo to the Mercedes V-Class and even the Maserati Levante.