Brabus 550 Adventure Takes The Mercedes G500 4x4² Even Further To The Extreme

Photo Gallery

Short, perhaps, of the G63 6x6, it's hard to imagine the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² getting much more hardcore. But Brabus is out to do exactly that with its new 550 Adventure.Marking its debut at the Geneva Motor Show , the truck you see here is an even more extreme take on the jacked-up version of the G-Wagen than the one Brabus displayed in Frankfurt half a year ago.The difference with the Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² principally comes down to the enhanced engine. Instead of 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now kicks out 542 horsepower and 590 lb-ft.The expert Merc tuner says that's enough to rocket the big beast to 62 in just 6.7 seconds and push that barn door up to 130 miles per hour – no small feat considering the G500 4x4² weighs a good three tons.Taking the holistic approach to tuning as it typically does, Brabus also fitted underbody protection, a winch, hood scoop, extra lighting, an electronically adjustable suspension, and more.It's just one of the many vehicles Brabus has prepared for the show, a lineup that also includes everything from the Smart Fortwo to the Mercedes V-Class and even the Maserati Levante