Brabus Has Build A Wicked C 650 Cabrio For Geneva

Did you miss your chance to order a new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet, or think it was just too darn big for your taste? Brabus can help with that if you're looking for a special open top Benz with the 650 Cabrio.
The venerable Benz tuner has announced its take on the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet packing 641 horsepower, with 604 lb-ft of torque to go with it.
The result? 0-62 in 3.7 seconds and an Autobahn-crunching top speed of 200 miles per hour. Only instead of the big body of an S-Class and the weight of a big V12 in the nose, this one's based on the C-Class with a V8.
That headline figure is a handsome upgrade of 138 hp over the 502 horses and 516 torques with which the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 comes standard from the factory. Brabus achieved the increased output by fitting new turbochargers and recalibrating the electronics, but naturally it didn't ignore the rest of the car.
The show car that Brabus will be displaying in Geneva next week also wears all manner of added carbon-fiber aero elements, as well as 20-inch forged alloys, and a completely redone interior. Buyers will even be able to spec a special stop-start system to keep fuel consumption in check and enjoy the sensation of the ignition through the stainless-steel exhaust system at every opportunity.