Brabus Turns The Mercedes V-Class Into A Rolling Business Lounge

| |

Mercedes-Benz may only bring its light van to North America as a cargo transporter in the form of the Metris, but back in Europe it offers the V-Class passenger version. And Brabus has modified it as a Business Lounge for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The venerable Benz tuner has outfitted its V-Class as a luxurious limousine much as it has done with the larger Sprinter. The chauffeur compartment is partitioned from the rear passenger area, where you'll find a pair of fully adjustable and climate-controlled first-class seats upholstered in the finest leather, and all manner of electronic entertainment.

Those fortunate enough to be transported in back will find a 40-inch screen, the full Brabus Media Center, a cloud-based connectivity system, LTE mobile connectivity, a touchscreen control panel, Apple TV, and Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. There's even an onboard safe to keep personal belongings extra secure, as well as hot/cold cup holders and a mini-fridge.

The show car (or van as the case may be) rides on a set of 19-inch monoblock alloys hooked up to a dropped suspension. It's visually distinguished by a custom aero kit and even features automatic tinting Magic Glass. And to keep it moving along the Autobahn at pace, Brabus offers performance enhancements to boost output from the four-cylinder diesel engine by 44 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque to produce 232 hp and 376 lb-ft, helping the van accelerate from 0-62 miles per hour in 8.8 seconds en route to a top speed of 130 mph.

Not bad for a van. Not bad at all. Of course with all the creature comforts on board, passengers will be blissfully isolated in the height of luxury from the scenery rushing by.

