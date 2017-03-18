Brazen Thief Steals Range Rover While Owner Was Pumping Gas

Police in Philadelphia are on the hunt for a man who stole a Range Rover while its owner was pumping gas.
CCTV from the station shows a white four-door sedan pulling alongside the SUV as the owner steps out of the Range Rover and walks away.
When he returns to the car, opens the fuel cap and begins pumping gas, an unidentified man exits the sedan and casually strolls into the Range Rover. Before the SUV owner noticed anything was happening, the thief accelerated out of the station, tearing the fuel hose from the pump.
Police report that the vehicles were last seen on Cottman Avenue on March 5 and are asking for any locals who have spotted the perpetrators to submit a tip to authorities.