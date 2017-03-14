Brazilian Drives Chevy Through A Wall After Pedal Mix Up

This latest "car through building" video comes from Brazil and shows rescue services yanking this Chevy back inside after it had smashed through a garage wall.
And yes, apparently that building is a garage, although it looks a lot like a residential building, what with all the windows and that air conditioning unit sticking out.
As for what happened, the description of the video states:
"The driver arrived home and pushed the speed pedal inside the building garage, with almost tragic results. The video was recorded at 6:45 AM and it's the moment when the firemen are pulling back the car. They broke the car back glass to remove the driver first. I live nearby and saw people running in that direction and went to see what was happening."
We can definitely understand the "tragic results" part, since the incident appears to have taken place pretty high up. Still, it's not the first time something like this has happened - and we mean, exactly like this.