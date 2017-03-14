Brazilian Drives Chevy Through A Wall After Pedal Mix Up

If you have an ICE car and leave it sitting around for days, weeks or months, it will have the same amount of fuel in it as when you left i...

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-bFSbLesE5D8/WLzfcVEC40I/AAAAAAAAkl0/7azD8mJyDo0VS9qxo0wfONppWQBctv3QACLcB/s72-c/Tesla-Model-S-battery-dead.jpg