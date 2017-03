Brief Justice League Teaser Trailer Reveals The New Batmobile

VIDEO

Three brief, 15-second teaser trailers for the DC films blockbusterhave just been released and the first gives us our first look at the all-new Batmobile Directed by Zack Snyder, the new film will feature a host of characters from the DC world including Batman , Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash and while no specific plot details are known, it seems inevitable that the film will be as action-packed as previous DC offerings and is surely bound to become a blockbuster success.As for the new Batmobile, the first teaser shows its totally overhauled design complete with machine guns up front, stealthy black body panels and a tiny cockpit to seat Batman, played by Ben Affleck For those DC fans out there, you'll be excited to hear that the first full-lengthtrailer will be released on Saturday before the film hits theaters on November 17.