Brief Justice League Teaser Trailer Reveals The New Batmobile

Three brief, 15-second teaser trailers for the DC films blockbuster Justice League have just been released and the first gives us our first look at the all-new Batmobile.
Directed by Zack Snyder, the new film will feature a host of characters from the DC world including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash and while no specific plot details are known, it seems inevitable that the film will be as action-packed as previous DC offerings and is surely bound to become a blockbuster success.
As for the new Batmobile, the first teaser shows its totally overhauled design complete with machine guns up front, stealthy black body panels and a tiny cockpit to seat Batman, played by Ben Affleck.
For those DC fans out there, you'll be excited to hear that the first full-length Justice League trailer will be released on Saturday before the film hits theaters on November 17.