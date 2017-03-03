Bugatti Begins First Customer Deliveries Of The Mighty Chiron [w/Video]

Some 12 months after Bugatti chose the 2016 Geneva Motor Show for presenting the Chiron, the first units of the hypercar are finally on their way to customers.
The first three cars were shipped to their respective owners in Europe and the Middle East. Pricing for the Chiron starts from around €2.4 million (about US$2.55 million) in Europe, not including taxes.
This is just the first batch of the 70 Chirons that Bugatti is putting together this year, all of which come to life at the brand's production facility, in Molsheim, Alsace, France.
Each Bugatti Chiron takes about six months to be built by a team of employees who get to play with more than 1,800 individual parts, on 12 stations, after customers have already selected their personal color-combo.
The heart of the hypercar that is the successor of the Veyron is supplied from the VW Group's engine plant in Salzgitter. By the time it's ready to blow its symphony under the hood of the Chiron, it produces 1,500 PS (1,479 HP) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque.