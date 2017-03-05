Bugatti Chiron Already Half-Way To Completely Selling Out

You might think that – having already sold, produced, and delivered 450 examples of the Veyron – Bugatti had exhausted the market for seven-figure supercars. But it hasn't. In fact it has already taken 250 orders for the new Chiron.
The sales milestone takes Molsheim's order books half-way to be completely full, with only 500 examples of the new sixteen-cylinder hypercar to be made.
This in only a year since the Chiron was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. This year, it will be displaying the example pictured here, produced for a German-speaking customer in royal blue-tinted carbon fiber and a two-tone interior of deep blue and French Racing blue.
The “Bleu Royal” option is the latest addition to the catalog, joining the black, grey, turquoise, blue, green, and red tints already available (in addition to the extensive array of paint colors). One of the first three to be delivered, the fortunate customer will take this Chiron home after it's displayed at Bugatti's booth (number 1159) in Hall 1 of the Geneva Palexpo.
Bugatti reports that Europe remains its largest market, accounting for 37 percent of orders taken for the new Chiron. North America isn't far behind with 30 percent, following by the Middle East at 26. That leaves only seven percent for the rest of the world. Wherever you live though, if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger, we wouldn't suggest waiting too long. Because while it may take Bugatti several years to complete them all, at this rate it'll be completely sold out by this time next year.