Bugatti Has Revealed A Bicycle And Of Course, It Costs More Than Your Car

You can buy a lot for $39,000. A Subaru WRX STI for example or a Ford Focus RS even. For Bugatti customers however, $39k is what you need to change the oil and tires of your Veyron.
Well aware that it can create products for absurd prices, the French automaker recently teamed up with bikermaker PG and has created a bicycle that will set you back the better part of $40,000, almost the same as the median wage for U.S. workers.
The main reason why the bike is so expensive is because it is insanely light. In fact, it is made from carbon fiber and tips the scale at a mere 11 pounds. Additionally, the bike incorporates shock absorbers in the handlebars and will be made in Germany and restricted to just 667 examples worldwide.
So, if you have $39,000 burning a whole in your pocket, you now have another way to spend it.