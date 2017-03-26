Bugatti Test Rigs Show The Chiron Being Shaken To Its Limits

While we've yet to see exactly how fast the Bugatti Chiron is, the French marque went to extraordinary lengths during its development to ensure it could survive the most brutal abuse.
At a recent media launch for the Chiron, Bugatti showcased some of the intriguing ways it tested the Chiron, including building an engine rig that can stimulate a lap of the Nurburgring and a huge suspension rig that violently shakes the car.
In the videos captured below by Sunday Times journalist James Mills, we can see the Chiron’s huge, quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine being tossed and turned during development to ensure it can handle even the toughest driving scenarios. While such rigs aren’t new, watching one in action is pretty amazing.
Bugatti says it intends on conducting a top speed run in the Chiron sometime in 2018 and according to reports, it’ll be technically capable of hitting 288 mph (464 km/h). We’ll have to wait and see if those claims are accurate but these test videos show that the car will be able to handle almost anything us humans can throw at it.
VIDEO
Not seen this before: @Bugatti engine rig simulates a flat-out run of the @nuerburgring, #chiron #hypercars pic.twitter.com/pwu6IpVQKq— James Mills (@squarejames) March 18, 2017
Here's how @Bugatti ensured the suspension of the new Chiron is up to the task of managing 1500bhp, @ST_Driving #hypercar #billionaireclub pic.twitter.com/1IEKEDQxu9— James Mills (@squarejames) March 17, 2017