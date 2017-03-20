Bugatti Wins Final Award For Best Show Stand In Geneva

Though the press days ended over a week ago, the doors at the Palexpo have just now closed to the public, bringing the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to an end. But not before one last prize is handed out.
That prize was for the best stand design, and it went to Bugatti – the beneficiary of Volkswagen's largess and producer of the multi-million-dollar Chiron.
The Creativity Award is bestowed by the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève, just as it has for the past 14 years. According to the honored manufacturer, “The jury found the efficient design in a small exhibition area, the quality of workmanship and the details of the stand especially convincing.”
Of course it doesn't hurt that the entire show stand was dedicated to just one vehicle, and a rather striking one at that: one of the first customer Chirons completed, done up in blue-tinted carbon. With the show now being taken down, that fortunate customer will be taking his quad-turbo supercar home.
In case you're wondering, last year's award went to Bentley, so the VW Group (and mutual CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer especially) must be particularly proud – especially after Mercedes won it the year before.