Bugatti's Chiron Is Just As Phenomenal As We Expected

It has been a long time coming but finally, select members of the automotive press were recently given the exclusive opportunity to test the brand-new Bugatti Chiron.
As this latest review from Autocar magazine below shows, the new French hypercar retains many of the Veyron’s familiar characteristics but simply amplifies and improves them in every imaginable way.
For starters, it is faster than the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport owing to its beefed-up quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 powertrain that now delivers 1,500 hp. As with the Veyron it replaces, the Chiron achieves its speed in a remarkably progressive manner thanks to its class-leading refinement and smooth power and torque curves.
As impressive as the Chiron is, we’re still not entirely won over by it. It doesn’t appear to push the boundaries and the industry forward quite like the Veyron did over a decade ago. However, that may all change when Bugatti tests out its top speed next year. Fingers crossed.