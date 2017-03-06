Buick GL8 25S Joins The Brand's Chinese Family With New Engine

Some four months after launching the new Buick GL8 in China, the MPV has gained a new version.
Named the GL8 25S, it's part of 18 new and refreshed cars that General Motors is launching in the People's Republic this year to increase their footprint in the largest market worldwide.
Unlike the previous versions, which use a 2.0-liter engine, the latest addition to the minivan range is powered by a new 2.5-liter SIDI DVVT unit. It's rated at 200 PS (197 HP) and 243 Nm (179 lb-ft) of torque, it works in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission, and consumes an average of 8.4 l/100 km (28 US mpg), a 16 percent improvement over its predecessor due to the addition of low-rolling resistance tires and upgraded electric power steering.
GM's engineers have also enhanced the chassis, which is said to deliver a smoother and more comfortable ride, alongside with the hydraulic control arm bushings, new reinforced MacPherson front suspension, and newly designed full-length sub-frame, with shock-absorbing bushings.
The 7-seater MPV is equipped with a new-gen 7-inch IntelliLink infotainment, with Bluetooth, voice recognition, and smartphone display mirroring.
On the safety front, it comes with a new Bosch ESP, Hill Start Assist, Low Vacuum Brake Assist, Hydraulic Brake Compensation, Rollover Mitigation, reversing camera, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring system.
Depending on the selected flavor, the Buick GL8 can be had from as low as RMB 200,000 ($29,000), while the range-topping model carries an RMB 450,000 ($65,250) starting price.