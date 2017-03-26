California Approves Fuel Economy Rules Despite Trump's Expected Changes

California has approved car fuel economy rules issued under the Obama administration despite President Trump’s goal of relaxing the rules.
On Friday, California Governor Jerry Brown said that the state was determined to defend environmental and other liberal causes against President Trump in a move that could cause a face-off between federal and state regulators.
In the final weeks of Obama’s presidency, federal fuel economy standards for 2022-2025 were finalized, meaning automakers would have to have fleet averages of 54.5 mpg. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed last week that it would reconsider these standards on the back of automakers requesting a more achievable target.
Nevertheless, the California Air Resources Board approved and finalized 2022-2025 vehicle rules on Friday while also setting a mandate for zero-emission sales and ordering its staff to investigate targets beyond 2025, reports Reuters.
If California and other states do ultimately implement different fuel efficiency targets, consumers may be forced to pay higher prices for vehicles and it will become more difficult for cars to be moved between states.