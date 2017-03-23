Call Me? Guy Films Driver Of Hit-And-Run Car, Makes This Humorous Video

Trying to find humor in something that's inherently not funny can be a good thing to relief your stress, especially if you add a catchy soundtrack.

The description of this video states that we're looking at "unedited security camera footage" of a hit and run, and while this video is anything but unedited, we can see pretty much everything that led up to that Hyundai Veloster getting bumped.

There's also a Reddit thread discussing this event, where the title indicates that the owner of the Veloster was the one who actually turned this footage into something a little bit more...melodious.

What we're hopeful of is that something actually good comes from this, as in the guilty party getting identified so that they pay for the damages.

