Calling F1 Collectors: This Engineless BAR 001 Is For Sale

Since so many collectors out there are already purchasing rare and expensive cars that never actually get driven, this classic British American Racing Formula 1 car should make for a tempting buy.
According to the duPont Registry ad, this car located in Montreal, Canada and is said to be chassis #BAR 001/SC-02.
Before we get into any details, we would like to point out that either the description of the ad is mistaken or there have been some modifications to the body since visually, this is clearly the 002 model, which BAR used on the track in the 2002 Formula 1 season. Both the body as well as the livery give it away.
Still, the ad does state that the car was built only to be shown off and was never raced. It features OZ race wheels, Bridgestone Potenza tires, carbon ceramic brakes & calipers and a Honda race steering wheel.
Furthermore, the car was built using a molded carbon fiber composite structure, yet does not have an engine, a transmission nor pedals.