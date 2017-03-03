Camilo Pardo Drives The Ford GT He Helped Design

Automotive design is easy to get wrong. Often, manufacturers release vehicles which begin to look dated just a couple of years after being on the market.
However, there are a handful of cars which feature such distinctive styling that they become truly timeless. The 2005 Ford GT is one of them.
The vehicle’s design itself is heavily inspired by the original GT40 that raced 40 years prior and to this day, still looks fresh. Sure, the 2017 Ford GT looks much more modern and futuristic, but the jury is out on how long it will look cool for.
One of the designers of the ’05 GT was Camilo Pardo and Petrolicious recently interviewed him and he brought along his personal GT for a stunning drive through the canyons.
We can only imagine that driving a Ford GT is an out of body experience, but being the man that designed such an iconic supercar must give Pardo a huge sense of accomplishment.
Driving the car that you designed, surely that’s the dream.