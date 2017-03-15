Can The AWD Challenger GT Stand Up To The Challenger Hellcat In A Drag Race?

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat is without a doubt one of the most feared cars on the drag strip, as it should be, as long as it doesn't encounter any issues with traction.
Still, drag radials aside, in normal road conditions like in-between lights, is it crazy to think that you'd have a better chance at getting off the line quicker in something like the all-wheel drive Challenger GT?
That's one question the guys over at The Fast Lane Car wanted to answer and they did so by organizing a little drag race between the Challenger GT AWD and the Hellcat.
On paper, this race is pretty much a joke. The 707hp Hellcat has more than twice the power of the 305hp GT, so if this thing is even close, we'd reckon that all-wheel drive Challenger should feel mighty proud of itself.
Without telling you who won, we will say that the racing distance was a relatively short one, less than a 1/4 mile - so having good traction off the line could be a difference-maker.