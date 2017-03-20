Can You Really Go Rallying In A BMW i3?

The BMW i3 is not a vehicle you’d associate with rallying and for good reason. It is a small electric hatchback seemingly more suited to driving around the city than going anywhere near a gravel track.

Nevertheless, Finnish rally driver Rauno Aaltonen set out to discover if the i3 has any credentials as a rallying machine.

Rather surprisingly, Aaltonen is able to quickly make use of the vehicle’s instantaneous torque and expertly drift it around corners without a second thought.

While you shouldn’t expect to see the i3 in a rally championship anytime soon, owners now know that the car won’t shake apart when the hooning gets tough.

