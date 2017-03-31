Canadian Bar Serving Drinks With Coasters Made From Wrecked Cars Of Drink Drivers

A bar in Toronto, Canada is hoping to prevent patrons drinking and driving by serving drinks on metal coasters made from wrecked cars involved in drink-driving accidents.
The Emmet Ray receives the coasters from Arrive Alive, an organization aimed at raising awareness for impaired driving. Each one reads 'This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home.'
Speaking to Fox News, Arrive Alive program director Michael Stewart said that the metal for each coaster comes from a Vancouver body shop. Each coaster is then press into shape and laser-etched in an attempt to get people talking about driving while under the influence.
“We wanted to remind people, on the biggest drinking night of the year, that there are consequences to driving drunk — and remind them to use a designated driver, take transit or download The Ride App for a safe ride home,” the organization says.
It's unclear if Arrive Alive will partner with any other bars in Canada but we have to say, we are big fans of this initiative.