Canadian Man Charged After Crashing McLaren 650S Spider

A 23-year-old male in Burlington, Canada has been charged after crashing a red McLaren 650S Spider and injuring his passenger.
On Thursday March 9, the unnamed driver crashed the British supercar at high speed at Oaklands Park Court and at the scene, was arrested for impaired driving.
Both he and his 47-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with the passenger suffering significant but non-life threatening injuries, Orangeville reports.
Images from the scene show that the McLaren was totally destroyed in the impact with the front-end nearly unrecognizable. The outer skin of the passenger door is missing, the windshield has been smashed, the bonnet wrecked and parts of the vehicle’s crash structure damaged.
.@HaltonPolice collision reconstruction unit has been notified after crash on Oaklands Park Ct in #BurlOn. $600,000 McLaren destroyed pic.twitter.com/cXwMpbsdgw— Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 10, 2017
Patient enroute to hamilton trauma centre after single vehicle high speed collision in #BurlOn. @McLarenAuto Supercar destroyed pic.twitter.com/RxRQrElavq— Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 10, 2017