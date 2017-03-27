Car Wash Employee Allegedly Crashes Owner's Tesla Model X In China

It seems that not only valets, but also car wash employees go for joyrides in expensive rides and sometimes, crash them too, or at least that's the story being claimed here.
According to Sohu, this incident took place a couple of months ago, in Shenzhen, Guangdon Province, when a Tesla Model X crashed into a guardrail.
The man behind the wheel was apparently a car wash employee who tried to make a right turn, but lost control of the car and hit the guardrail, before stopping into the tree. Nobody was injured, even though the large metal impaled the electric SUV piercing straight through the windshield.
Some reports said that the driver accidentally engaged AutoPilot, while others claim that the semi-autonomous feature had nothing to do with this accident.
To complicate things more, the owner of the Tesla Model X was at the scene before emergency services responded, but fled the wreckage shortly after, deepening the mystery. Even though more than two months have passed, the police haven't been able to track him down yet.
Images via Sohu