Carlex Design Turns F12berlinetta Into Bespoke Grand Tourer

Thanks to the yellow color theme, this customized Ferrari F12berlinetta shines like a TDF, yet somehow feels even more expensive thanks to a heavy leather, carbon and Alcantara diet for the interior.
It's tuner Carlex Design you need to thank for the way this F12 looks, though we'd imagine the owner of the car has already done that, just before driving out in one of the flashiest Ferrari F12s ever.
The new design theme really stands out inside the cabin, with yellow inserts in and around just about every surface - even on the mats and steering wheel. Then there's the yellow contrast stitching, which can be seen zigzagging across the door panels, around the Alcantara on the base of the seats, and on the steering wheel.
As for the TDF comparison, this car's interior might have about the same -if not more- carbon fiber than the TDF. In the end, every surface has a predominantly dark color, which in turn makes the yellow inserts and stitching stand out even more.
In terms of performance, assuming everything is stock underneath all those visual upgrades, this car should be good for 741 PS and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, leading up to a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).