Carlex Finishes Up Bespoke Red & White 727hp Roush Mustang Project

After teasing us with their take on the Roush Mustang GT back in January, Polish tuning firm Carlex Design has finally released a full batch of images for everyone to enjoy.
Right off the bat, we notice that the interior features two distinct shades of red, unlike the teaser image which mostly promoted a red with white accents appearance.
It also has red or white stitching (depending on the surface), and plenty of black surfaces and inserts that help with the overall contrast of the cabin.
As for the exterior, while we already knew what the car looked like, we can now see the horsepower figure tattooed on the body, and the number is 727 HP.
This comes, of course, courtesy of the Roush R2300 727HP (730 PS) Supercharger (Phase 2 kit), which also helps the Mustang GT put down 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque.