CarScoops Is Hiring A News Editor

Are you a news and internet junkie with a petrol-fueled or electric-charged obsession about cars? Would you like a place to share your automotive insights, thoughts and ramblings with the rest of the online world?
Well, you have come to the right place as we are looking to expand our team of writers with experienced editors to cover weekday and/or weekend positions.
Check our requirements below to see if you’re a fit. If you have any questions, please contact us directly at info(at)carscoops.com with the subject line, "New Writers".
Essential Requirments
1) At least 2 years experience writing news for an automotive website or blog
2) Ability to research, proofread, fact-check and upload your own stories
3) Up-to-date on all the latest cars, technologies and events in the global auto industry.
4) Access to automotive and news press sites
5) Working knowledge of the internet, social media tools and photo editing software
6) Commit to at least six complete articles per day, more during major car-related events
7) A basic understanding of copyright laws
8) Willing to learn and adapt
9) For weekdays, we are primarily looking for candidates based in the USA and Canada
10) Be on the lookout for breaking and interesting news any time of the day
How To Apply
Send us an email with the subject line "New Writers" to info(at)carscoops.com (or just click here) containing three freshly written sample posts between 200 and 250 words each, with pictures from car manufactures' press sites or your own shots, and/or embedded videos.
The sample articles should include at least one unique and enticing automotive-related subject that will engage and entertain readers, plus a story on a newly introduced production or concept model.
Provide links to your previous work.
The next step is to add a few lines about yourself (yes, you can attach your resume) along with a list of car sites, forums and social media networks that you visit on a daily basis to get your automotive fix.
We promise to read every single piece and if we think you're a potential match, we will contact you with more information. Please note that we may not be able to respond to all emails.