Castrol Comes Up With Augmented Reality Fast & Furious 8 Stunt

In order to celebrate their partnership with the upcoming Fate of the Furious movie, Castrol Edge came up with a challenge involving augmented reality and a supercharged V8-powered Jaguar F-Type.
With the help of Michelle Rodriguez, one of the stars of the Fast & Furious franchise, stunt driver Debbie Evans was challenged to take on the wild, icy landscape of the Yukon in Canada. Her car? A Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R AWD.
As you can see in this short film titled 'Titanium Ice', Evans had to maneuver her F-Type around all sorts of virtual obstacles, from tanks to helicopters, missiles and of course movie-like explosions.
"Driving in mixed reality has to be one of the toughest challenges I've ever faced. Using Castrol EDGE gives you the confidence to push yourself and your car to the extreme. It gave me the boost needed to navigate my way through the perilous course," said the stunt driver.
In order to create this mixed reality, Castrol Edge relied on experts from production studio UNIT9 to develop a bespoke headset, blending computer-generated images with live action, thus creating a very intense driving experience for Evans and her rowdy F-Type.
Of course, if you want to see even more action involving fast cars and explosions, stay tuned for The Fate of the Furious, in theaters worldwide this April.