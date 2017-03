Castrol Comes Up With Augmented Reality Fast & Furious 8 Stunt

VIDEO

In order to celebrate their partnership with the upcoming Fate of the Furious movie, Castrol Edge came up with a challenge involving augmented reality and a supercharged V8-powered Jaguar F-Type.With the help of Michelle Rodriguez, one of the stars of the Fast & Furious franchise, stunt driver Debbie Evans was challenged to take on the wild, icy landscape of the Yukon in Canada. Her car? A Jaguar F-Type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R AWD As you can see in this short film titled 'Titanium Ice', Evans had to maneuver her F-Type around all sorts of virtual obstacles, from tanks to helicopters, missiles and of course movie-like explosions.said the stunt driver.In order to create this mixed reality , Castrol Edge relied on experts from production studio UNIT9 to develop a bespoke headset, blending computer-generated images with live action, thus creating a very intense driving experience for Evans and her rowdy F-Type.Of course, if you want to see even more action involving fast cars and explosions, stay tuned for The Fate of the Furious, in theaters worldwide this April.