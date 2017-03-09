Catecar Brings Solar-Powered Dragonfly To Geneva

In a world where automakers are fighting to one-up each other in terms of alternative means of propulsion, the Dragonfly arrived in Geneva to show everybody another way.
What you're looking at is a thermic/solar-powered electric vehicle that's here to address issues like climate change and rising energy costs.
The philosophy behind it is somewhat connected to the prehistoric dragonfly, which had a wingspan of 74 cm (29 inches), yet over time had to evolve into a smaller, quicker insect when confronted by oxygen diminution. In other words, it became more "energy efficient."
The road-going Dragonfly, partly developed at the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne and Zurich, weighs just 560 kg (1,234 lbs) and one hour of sunlight can provide it with 4 km (2.5 miles) of solar autonomy. It also uses just 35 kg's (77 lbs) worth of batteries thanks to its efficient solar roof, which generates 300W per hour of sunshine.
Overall, the vehicle has a thermic autonomy of 1,000 km (621 miles) regardless of weather conditions - as the petrol-driven range extender can recharge the batteries if need be.
The Dragonfly's built-in pollution-reducing technologies can be fitted to any car thanks to the "Catecair" fine-particle filter, which the company will start producing this year. By the way, the car's exterior also adopts plant-based materials, and while it may not be pretty, it might just give you something to think about.